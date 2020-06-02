Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph reveals more about ‘ Drishyam 2’

The announcement by the Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph about his upcoming film ‘Drishyam 2’ has created a Tsunami in the film industry. The film is a sequel of his industry hit film ‘Drishyam’ , which was the first Malayalam film to enter the ’50 crore club’.

And now Jeethu Joseph has revealed that he is much confident that the film ‘Drishyam 2’ will do well in theatres. Jeethu Joseph claimed that the humongous success of the first part will help the film as audience will be intrigued to what happens to Georgekutty and family. The director firmly believes that the film will offer an engaging experience. Mohanlal will be reprising the lead role and along with him, all major actors are expected to be retained.

Drishyam released in 2013, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph managed to gain immense popularity and was loved by the critics as well as audiences. The film got a Hindi remake which starred Ajay Devgn in lead. The film was also remade in Drushyam (Telugu), Papanasam (Tamil) and Drishya (Kannada).