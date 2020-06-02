‘Good news for expats’: Gulf country issues new decision on residency visa

Kuwait government has issued a new decision regarding the residency visa. The Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the new decision.

As per the new decision, expatriates who have valid residency visa can stay outside the country for 12 months, instead of six.

Also, all types of visit visas, and visas of domestic workers who had entered the country on work permits but were unable to get their residence visas processed and stamped in their passports, will have time until August 31 to complete the procedures.

Resident expatriates whose visas expired by the end of May will be given a three-month free extension, from June 1 until August 31.

The extension of grace periods for visa renewals will only apply to individuals whose visas will expire by end of May and who are still in Kuwait.

Sources further explained that the three-month extension for visa renewal will be done automatically through the computerized system and cover residents who are currently inside the country and all those who had entered the country on all types of visit or work visas.