HBD Sonakshi Sinha : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Bollywood Actress Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older today. The actress who is picky about her choice of roles won her way into the hearts of people with her “Thappad se darr nahi Lagta Sahib…” dialogue in Dabangg opposite Bollywood Bhai Salman Khan.

After that there was no looking back for this shotgun girl who’s worked in some unforgettable movies. Besides Dabangg sequels, Sonakshi has worked in movies like Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Kalank, Akira, Noor, Son of Sardar, Lootera and Tevar among others. But besides movies, Sona has done a lot of other things, do you know?

Here’s some unknown things about Sonakshi Sinha that we bet you didn’t know.

Sona has walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week way back in the year 2008 and 2009 as a model. Btw, she is one of the few actors who refused to join the size zero club.

The actress shed 30 kilos before she appeared in Dabangg. For the unversed, Sona was 90kgs before she started losing weight.

Sonakshi is a sucker for music genres hip hop, rock, Jazz and of course Bollywood numbers.

While actors these days are quite bold and don’t bother if a wardrobe malfunction were to happen, Sonakshi Sinha is super cautious and always carries an extra pair of clothes in the event of a wardrobe malfunction. So what made Sona overweight in the first place is perhaps her love for food. The foodie loves Indian and Thai and also crazy about junk food.

The first tattoo the actress inked was that of a star near her collar bone. Sona is an animal love and bats for Peta Sonakshi is also good at crooning. so that’s all from us, should you have anything to add, feel free to add. Here’s wishing the lovely and gorgeous actress Sonakshi Sinha a very happy birthday.