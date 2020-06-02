Khalistani terrorist palling for targeted killings was arrested by police

Pun jab police has arrested a Khalistani terrorist who was planning to carry out targeted killings. The Punjab’s Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU) arrested Tejinder Singh alias Teja a pro-Khalistan terrorist from Mohali .

As per police, Teja, had recently executed a dacoity in Ludhiana, where he looted 2kg gold. Teja has over 25 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder, car-jacking, and dacoity.

He has, reportedly, confessed that he was arranging money for a spate of targeted killings as part of the Khalistan agenda, and to disrupt the ongoing Operation Blue Star anniversary week in Punjab.

The police got leads from his acquaintance, Tirath Singh, who was arrested on May 30 from Meerut, UP,. The police had then recovered posters of Khalistan loyalist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

A criminal case has been registered against Teja and his associates at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Mohali under UAPA and other relevant sections of law. Further investigations are in progress.