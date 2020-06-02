Kolkata Police nabs Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist after return from Kerala

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) Bangladesh’s top commander Abdul Karim alias Boro Abdul Karim was nabbed by Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force on Saturday.

According to the reports, the Bangladesh terrorist Abdul Karim, who is known to be a very close associate of top JMB leader Salahuddin Salehin, was arrested from Suti Police Station area in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Abdul Karim was the leader of the Dhuliyan module and was looking after the logistics supply and support, shelter to top leaders like Saleuddin.

Karim, from Chandnidaha village in Shamsergunj, was wanted in several terror cases lodged in Bangladesh and India since 2017 and is part of the neo JMB faction that is ideologically closer to IS. Security agencies believe he may have had a role in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blast. NIA sleuths are likely to question him.

A relative said: “He was mysterious. He would say he would go to other states to earn more and return home after every six months — and in some cases after a year. We recently learnt he had returned from Kerala with other migrant labourers a few days ago. He claimed he worked as a driver but we found out he knew a lot about cellphones.”