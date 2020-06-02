Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, the Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has retaliated to the provocation of Pakistan. The cross-border firing between the two sides continued throughout the night and ended at around 4.30 am. There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing.