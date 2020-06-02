PM Modi’s CII annual event video conferencing : Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing CII’s 125th anniversary where he said that the government has taken ample steps to revive faltering economy as alarm bells ring for Indian economy. Stating that he has confidence in India’s growth story, PM Modi said that he is sure Indian economy will revive on the back of entrepreneurs, frontline warriors and industrialists. Further, he also enumerated the government’s recent efforts towards making India a self reliant economy. Top industry leaders including Uday Kotak and Vikram Kirloskar are also attending the event where the panel is discussing ‘how to get growth back’. Meanwhile, as coronavirus continues to take its toll on the world economy, India is no different and rating agency Moody’s Investors Services has also downgraded its India rating from Baa2 to Baa3 and has maintained a negative forecast for this year. The recently released GDP numbers and manufacturing data has also not been promising.

Now we have to invest in the creation of a Robust Local Supply Chain that strengthens India’s stake in the Global Supply Chain. In this campaign, a big institution like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will also have to come forward in a new role post-Corona: PM Modi

The country now needs to manufacture products which are ‘Made in India’ but are ‘Made for the World’: Prime Minister Modi

Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation— these five things are important to speed up India’s development and make it ‘atmanirbhar’. You will get a glimpse of these in the bold decisions recently taken by us: PM Narendra Modi

The direction in which the government is moving today, be it our mining sector, energy sector or research and technology, in every field there will be many new opportunities for youth of the country: PM Modi

Re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate decisions. We have also taken decisions which will help the country in the long run: PM Narendra Modi

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has helped a lot in providing immediate benefits to the poor. Under this scheme ration has been delivered to the houses of 74 crore beneficiaries. Free ration is also being provided to migrant workers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

I would rather go beyond ‘Getting Growth Back’ and I would say, “Yes, we will definitely get our growth back”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Today, on the one hand we’ve to save lives of our countrymen&on the other hand, we’ve to stabilize country’s economy. In this situation, CII has started the talk of “Getting Growth Back”& I congratulate all the people of Indian industry for this: PM Modi