Popular actress recorded herself while committing suicide,video goes viral

Kannada TV and film actress Chandana committed suicide on Monday. She was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru but died even before she could receive any treatment. The Sandalwood actress consumed poison at her residence in Krishnamurti Layout. She was 29.

Reports suggest that the actress recorded a video of herself committing suicide. She shot herself consuming poison and elaborated that her decision stemmed from her alleged breakup with boyfriend Dinesh. She said that the breakup was unannounced and that it left her with a deep scar. The incident allegedly took place on May 28 but came to light only on Monday morning.

As reported by Telugu Samayam, Chandana was forced to commit to Dinesh even after knowing that he had cheated on her. She was reportedly in a relationship with him for five years but couldn’t take it anymore. Despite everything, Chandana allegedly kept asking him about their future and marriage plans but Dinesh always dodged the question. Chandana’s family members are also aware that Dinesh has cheated on her with numerous girls in the past. She goes on to elaborate that she has been ‘used’ in every way for the last five years.