Vande Bharat Mission 3.0 : Air India to operate 70 more flights from June 11

National carrier Air India Ltd will operate 70 flights to destinations in US and Canada under the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat, between 11-30 June to repatriate Indians stranded abroad, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet late on Monday.

“More flights being added to Mission Vande Bharat to enable stranded & distressed Indians to return home. @airindiain will operate 70 flights to destinations in USA & Canada under Phase 3 of the Mission from 11-30 June 2020,” he said.

The government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to bring stranded Indians home on a payment basis amid the covid-19 induced lockdown. It also permitted foreign nationals and valid visa holders to book seats on these outbound flights.

Under phase one of the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated 64 flights to bring 14,800 Indians home from 12 countries between May 7 and May 14. Phase two of the mission began on May 16.

As part of the repatriation exercise, Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will fly passengers from Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Sydney, Melbourne, Rome, Moscow, Kiev, Frankfurt, Dushanbe, Yerevan, Almaty, Astana, Lagos, Bishkek, Washington, Birmingham, Minsk, and Narita, among others.