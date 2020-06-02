XXX 2 web series : Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor

Bigg Boss 13’s Hindustani Bhau has filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobhaa Kapoor. In his latest Instagram video, the popular YouTuber posted a video from outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai, revealing the two names. He accused Ekta and Shobhaa of defying the national values and making an inappropriate web-series. Bhau didn’t name the series but elaborated on the particular scene that he believed disrespected the Indian army.

Explaining why he felt that Ekta and her mother are a ‘traitor’, Bhau said there’s a scene in the series where the wife of an army officer calls a friend of his husband at home in the absence of her husband and gets intimate with him. Bhau added that in the scene, the wife makes the man dress up in the uniform of her husband only to tear it up in the scene later. The popular social media influencer called it an insult to the army. Watch the video: