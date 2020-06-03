State government quarantines five migrant workers in an abandoned public toilet

In a shocking incident, the health authorities in West Bengal has quarantined five migrant workers in an abandoned public toilet in Kolkata. This was reported by a local news channel. The incident was reported by Calcutta News from Ward No 79 of Taratala, Kolkata.

The news channel has also accused that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation denied any such occurrence. But the channel has aired the visuals of migrants being placed in the erstwhile bathroom, along with their belongings. The migrant workers have been placed in the abandoned public toilet of Taratala Godagacha, which is a densely populated area of the state capital.

The visuals show the migrant workers housed in a public toilet which has been abandoned for a long time. The fixtures in the toilets and bathrooms are broken and the entire facility filled with garbage. The report also mentioned that although power connection was restored after it was the workers spent 24 hours at the quarantine centre set up in the public toilet, it does not have any fan.

Congress leader Abdul Mannan, has accused Mamata Banerjee of showing utter disrespect toward these individuals. He questions the decision of turning the abandoned toilets into a quarantine centre .

West Bengal has recorded 5130 cases of coronavirus as of date. 309 people have died in the state so far. 18 out of 22 districts have recorded coronavirus cases. Kolkata has the highest number of cases, followed by North 24 Parganas.