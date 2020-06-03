40 baby snakes emerged from air-conditioner in a house

In a bizarre incident, 40 baby snakes emerged from an air-conditioner in a house. The incident is reported from a in a village in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per authorities, the snakes were found in the house of Shradhanand, a farmer in Pavli Khurd village. Shradhanand found a baby snake in his room and he took the snake and left it outside.

Later, when he went to his room to sleep, he saw three more baby snakes on his bed. He saw some more snakes slithering out of the air-conditioner in the room. The family members took off the cover of the air-conditioner and were shocked to find 40 snakes in the pipe.

With the help of locals, the farmer and his family members put all the baby snakes in a bag and left them in a nearby forest area.