Actor Akshay Kumar shares cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga : Watch Here

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city at a high speed. The set of precautions discussed by Akshay were shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The cyclone is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Facebook page where he speaks about the necessary precautions Mumbaikars need to take.