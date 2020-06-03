Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 3,82,000 globally

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.4 million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,477,966 with 382,188 deaths while 3,009,648 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

United States, Spain, Russia, India, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,881,205 including 108,059 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 5,56,668 including 31,278 deaths and Russia with 4,23,741 cases including 5,037 deaths.

Italy marked its annual Republic Day with a tribute to the almost 33,500 Italians who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. The national holiday is the anniversary of June 2, 1946, when a majority of Italians voted in favor of being a republic instead of a monarchy in a national referendum that was also the first time women were allowed to vote, Xinhua news agency reported.