Coronavirus : Football club quarantined after 25 test positive for COVID19

Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv has been placed in quarantine after 25 people among the players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s Premier League said Tuesday.

All those infected have self-isolated while the club was “put in quarantine for at least two weeks,” the league said in a statement. Training has been suspended.

The next two games for the Lviv side, scheduled for mid-June, have been cancelled.

Karpaty said that 65 people were tested for the coronavirus, and urged other clubs to view testing of its players and staff with “utmost responsibility.”

A game set for last Sunday between Karpaty and Lviv had been cancelled after the first positive test results came back.

A sports official told AFP under condition of anonymity that most of those who have the coronavirus have “no symptoms”.

Ukrainian football matches restarted last weekend behind closed doors, as part of easing of the virus lockdown.