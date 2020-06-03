Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Another 596 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 35,788, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

Three more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 269.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, died due to complications from being infected with COVID-19.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 388 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the number of total recoveries to 18,726.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 35,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

It expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.