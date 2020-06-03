Covid-19 Updates: 4 deaths due to coronavirus in Kuwait

Four more deaths from coronavirus infection has been reported in Kuwait. The Health Ministry in Kuwait has updated the data of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

As per the data by ministry, 710 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in the country taking the total number of infection to 29,359. The death toll has reached at 230. 191 patients are receiving intensive care treatment. Till now,1,469 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing to 15,750 the total of such recoveries in the country.