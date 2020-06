738 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Oman. The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 13,538. The newly diagnosed cases include 324 Omanis and 414 foreign residents

8 People had died due to the infection Oman taking the death toll to 67. The country’s total recoveries from the disease have reached 2,845.