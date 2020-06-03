Covid-19 Updates: More than 1 lakh people recovered in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached to 48.31% in the country. The number of recovered patients has reached one lakh mark. As per the data updated by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry 4,776 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of cured reached to 100303.

8,909 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hour taking the total number of cases to 2,07,615 in the country. This is the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of Corona pandemic in India.

During the last 24 hours, 217 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 5815. The fatality rate is 2.80% in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total 1,37,158 samples of Corona virus were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, figure of total number of tests reached to 41,03,233 in the country.