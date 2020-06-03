Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar and UAE dirham

In the Forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The Indian rupee which opened strong against the US dollar has later fell down.

In the early hours of trading the Indian rupee has surged 32 paise to reach at 75.04 against US dollar and then slipped down to 75.47 registering a loss of 11 paise against the US dollar. Indian rupee has settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.52 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.28% to 97.39.