Gulf country requests people above this age to retire

Oman government has requested people above 60 to retire from government companies. The Oman government on Tuesday has announced its decision to request the employees aged 60 or above in government companies to retire. The move is aimed at creating more

more job opportunities.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Finance. The ministry stipulated that all workers in government companies who have reached the age of 60 years must be referred for retirement, as is the practice in other government institutions.

The ministry also called on all government companies to implement the decision. The move also aims to regulate some aspects of the labor market and employment policies in all government companies.