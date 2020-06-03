Home Minister Amit Shah to hold India’s first virtual rally on June 7 at 4 pm, said Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday.

“On June 7, Amit Shah will be addressing party workers that will be live-streamed at 60,000 booths that have internet connectivity. Regular rallies came to a halt due to the pandemic, which will be resumed now with help of digital medium,” Jaiswal said.

He said that the concept of a virtual rally is not new as “during 2014 national elections, Narendra Modi had conducted meetings via a 3D medium, thus telling everyone that such kind of rallies is common.”

Speaking about the June 7 event, he said, “A worker from the Patna office will preside the rally. After a few speeches from Patna, Amit Shah will begin his address.”

However, he denied that this rally was being held in view of upcoming elections.