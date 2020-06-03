‘Union government is implementing its retrograde education policy using the lockdown’, accuses CPM

The Polit Bureau of CPM has opposed the digital education system that is implemented in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The CPM has said that this will disrupts the future of the country.

CPM accused that the union government is seeking to implement its retrograde education policy, unapproved by parliament and imposing digital teaching/learning methods. The digital divide should not be super-imposed on our country’s education system, adversely affecting the future of India.

CPM leader said that CPM will opposes any digital divide in education. The central and state governments should reschedule the academic session so that examinations can be conducted in the normal way and students do not suffer the loss of a year, said the CPM PB in a statement.