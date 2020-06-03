Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 set for digital release? ; Here’s the truth

There were rumours doing rounds that Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be skipping theatrical release, but reports have surfaced online citing that the makers have denied such reports.KGF Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. This upcoming Kannada language film is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 1.

Yash would be reprising his role in this sequel. Reports were doing rounds that the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has offered KGF Chapter 2 a huge deal. It was reported that Amazon Prime had quoted Rs 55 crore to acquire the digital rights of this upcoming period drama. Sify.com, quoting an entertainment portal, mentioned that the makers have clarified that this ‘film will release in theatres first, no matter how long it takes’.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is slated to release on October 23 this year.