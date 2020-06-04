Police ASI suspended for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

Authorities has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police for not wearing a mask and violating social distancing norms. Surendra Kumar, posted with the 4th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) was suspended. This is the first such case where departmental action has been taken against a police officer for violating social distancing norms.

“After repeated directions as per SOP issued by the Government of India and briefed by the undersigned many times, today, on June 1, I checked the offices/ branches of 4th Battalion of DAP, and found that ASI Surrender is not wearing a mask and also not maintaining social distance in the office/ branches of 4th Bn DAP, Delhi.Accordingly, he is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, without prejudice to the departmental action to be initiated against him,” the official order signed by DCP Satyavir Katara said.