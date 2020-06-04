Actress Sonakshi Sinha reveals her post-lockdown plans : See Pics

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is looking forward to meeting and partying with friends once the lockdown ends. Asked what’s the one thing she wants to do once lockdown ends, Sonakshi told IANS: “I just want to party with all my friends and then get back to work! But only if I know it is safe!” In an earlier interview to IANS, Sonakshi had shared that even though she is missing her friends and going to work, she doesn’t mind sitting at her home in lockdown if “it means that we can stop the spread of the virus”.

“I miss my friends but that’s really not even an issue if you put things in perspective. I’m okay with the lockdown if it means that we can stop the spread of the virus. It made everyone realise not to take things for granted,” Sonakshi told IANS while talking about how she is coping up with the lockdown. Asked about the most challenging thing she had to do during the lockdown, Sonakshi said: “Nothing. I am fortunate to be at home with my loved ones.