‘ Before putting up posts, would be great if check our own racism and Islamophobia’: Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal slams hate campaign against Malappuram and Muslims .

Malayalam actress and social activist Rima Kallingal has came forward criticizing the nationwide hate campaign that is going on social media against Malappuram district and Muslims over the incident of a she elephant dyeing after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers.

” For most North Indians who think all of South Indians are Madrasis, Manarkad could be confused with Malapuram. But when an entire district and the Muslim population there is attacked for an incident, the hate campaign is clear for all to see.

Before putting up #blacklivesmatter posts, would be great if we all could check our own racism and islamophobia.

Animal safety and the inhuman practise of snares used as bait is not even the issue here anymore. The elephant bit on a snare for wild boars. The incident happened in Manarkade. Some responsible reporting below for those who want to know the truth” wrote Rima on her Facebook page.

Earlier, BJP Mp and animal right activst Maneka Gandhi has accused that the incident happened in Malappuram.