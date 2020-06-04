Coronavirus : Congress MLA distributes Rs 10,000 each to rioters who had attacked health workers ; Watch Video

Over 126 rioters accused in the Padarayanapura violence last month in Bengaluru were given a grand welcome by Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday.The rioters, who had attacked the health workers in Padarayanapura on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome but each accused reportedly received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.

On Wednesday morning, Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan went to Haj Bhavan and welcomed the accused with folded hands. The accused were then taken in a bus belonging to his firm. The Congres MLA also provided them with ration kits and hand sanitisers, apart from the money.

Reportedly, all the 126 accused got bail after each furnished a Rs 1 lakh surety amount. It is being reported by the local media that the Congress MLA provided money to get the accused out on bail. The high court had on May 29 granted bail to them.

Congress MLA gives a warm welcome and distributed 1.26 Crore to the rioters who attacked Corona Warriors in Padarayanapura. pic.twitter.com/WuPyASUJ5u — ?? ?? Wali (@netaji3210) June 3, 2020

In the video, which was gone viral now, it can be seen how Congress MLA was seen giving rousing welcome to the accused rioters, who are coming out from the quarantine centre.