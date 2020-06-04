Coronavirus Unlock 1.0 : Centre relaxes visa restrictions for select categories of foreigners

Centre on Wednesday eased visa and travel restrictions amid Coronavirus pandemic for certain categories of foreign nationals including engineers and health professionals. These foreginers can now come to India. The decision was taken by the government as part of India’s “Unlock 1” strategy.

Other categories of foreign nationals who can come to India as part of eased vias restrictions include businessman who wants to come to India on a business visa in non-scheduled commercial/chartered flights; foreign healthcare professionals, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities etc.

The health researchers and technicians must have a letter of invitation from a recognised healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical firm or accredited university in India,” the Home Ministry said.