659 new coronavirus cases has been reported in UAE. This was announced by Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in UAE. The ministry also announced 419 cases of recovery and 3 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in UAE has rised to 37018, while death toll has risen to 273. 419 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered , bringing the total number of recovered cases to 19, 572.

In the last 24 hours 54, 000 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in UAE.