Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham

In the forex market the local currency, Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, although the sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee, the strengthening of the US dollar and US-China trade tensions that weighed on investor sentiments.

Indian rupee,opened weak at 75.62 at the interbank forex market, 15 paise lower against its last close of 75.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Indian rupee is trading at 20.56 against the UAE dirham in the forex market.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.19%to 97.45.