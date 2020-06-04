India appoints new ambassador in this gulf country

Indian has appointed a new ambassador in Kuwait. Sibi George, the India’s incumbent Ambassador to Switzerland has been appointed as ambassador in Kuwait.

He succeeds Jeeva Sagar, who retired from the service late last month. George will arrive in Kuwait in August to start his assignment after his appointment has been confirmed by the Indian Foreign Ministry.

Sibi Geroge has previously worked in India’s diplomatic missions in Egypt, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Washington. He has a good command of the Arabic language. George has been India’s ambassador in Switzerland since 2017.

Deputy chief of India’s mission in Kuwait will act as charge d’affaires in the country until the new ambassador’s arrival.