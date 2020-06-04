PM Modi to hold India’s first virtual bilateral summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations.

“Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India this year had been finalised, but the visit could not take place. It was also agreed to hold a ‘Virtual Summit’. This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be holding a “Bilateral Virtual Summit”, this signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upward trajectory,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The focus would be on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations during discussions between the two Prime Ministers, who have already met on four occasions on the sidelines of multilateral meetings,” sources said.

“The virtual summit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review the broad framework of the relationship in the context of their growing ties. It will also be an opportunity to discuss their respective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of MoUs and announcements are being discussed by the officials,” they added.