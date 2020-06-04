Senior Congress leader dubs the idea of renaming India as ‘foolish’

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’ as “foolish” and one with “nuisance value.”

Karnataka BJP too said such a proposal is “neither the wish nor the will” of the party, news agency PTI reported.

The renaming suggestion also earned a thumbs down from former Solicitor General of India and retired Supreme Court Judge N Santosh Hegde, who cautioned that the move may give rise to unwanted misunderstanding “within other groups” in the country.

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed that a plea, seeking direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with “Bharat” or “Hindustan,” be treated as a representation by the authority concerned.

“The present petition is directed to be treated as a representation and may be considered by the appropriate ministries,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said in its order.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, disposed of the plea which claimed that such an amendment will “ensure the citizens of this country get over the colonial past”.