Veteran Bollywood director Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 90. Basu Chatterjee is known for his films like ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’, ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, ‘Khatta Meetha’ and ‘Chitchor’.

Basu born in Ajmer has started his career as an illustrator and cartoonist. He made his debut with ara Akash in 1969.

He focused his lens on the middle class and largely urban settings. His heroes travelled to work in buses, romanced women they met at office canteens and local trains, and had everyday concerns. He also directed few episodes of popular TV shows ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’, and ‘Rajani’ for Doordarshan.