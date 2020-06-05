111 Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala

111 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. This was announced by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This is the highest spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Of the newly infected persons, 50 had returned from abroad and 48 had returned from other states (Maharashtra-25, TamilNadu-10, Delhi-4, Karnataka-3, Andhra Pradesh-3, Uttar Pradesh-1, Haryana-1, Lakshadweep-1). 10 people contracted the disease through contact.

Palakkad accounted for 40 cases, Malappuram 18, Pathanamthitta 11, Ernakulam 10, Thrissur 8, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha 5 each, Kozhikode 4, Wayanad and Idukki 3 each, Kollam 2 while Kottayam and Kasargod reported 1 case each.

Till now, Kerala has reported 1697 cases out of which 973 are undergoing treatment.