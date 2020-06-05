Actress Deepika Padukone shares old video of Cannes Film Festival : Watch Here

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is loved by many people. She keeps sharing pictures on social media and this time she has shared a throwback video of the Cannes Film Festival in which she is seen dancing in a bathrobe. In this video that she is wearing a bathrobe and looking at herself in the mirror. This is a throwback video of Cannes, which Deepika has shared on Instagram.

She wrote- “Green Room Shenanigans”. She kept a fun hairstyle along with her clothes. Her look became quite viral. During that time people also made memes, these days Deepika is spending time with her husband Ranveer Singh. Both celebs keep posting on social media.

Recently, Deepika shared a screenshot of her family chat, in which husband Ranvir’s name was saved by Handsome. During this time her mother’s number was saved as Amma, father’s number as Pappa, but father-in-law’s number was saved by his name ‘Jagjit Singh Bhavani’. Now talking about work, she was last seen in the film Chhapak. Her upcoming films include 83, in which she will appear in the role of Romi, the wife of Kapil Dev.