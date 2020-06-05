Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced 659 new coronavirus infections, 419 cases of recovery and 3 deaths, on Thursday.

This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 37018, while its death tally has risen now 273.

The ministry also announced that additional 419 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered after receiving the necessary treatment, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 19, 572.

The new cases were detected over the past 24 hours after the ministry conducted more than 54, 000 tests as part of its plan to widen the scope of examinations.