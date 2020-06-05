Covid-19 Updates: 437 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

437 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. In the newly detected 182 were detected among expatriate workers, and 247 were found to have been exposed to active cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 13,733. One Bahraini women aged 66 has died due to the infection taking the death toll to 22.

743 additional recoveries were also reported in the country, taking the total recoveries to 8,471. 62 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 11 are in a critical condition. 5,229 cases are stable out of a total of 5,240 active cases, informed the Ministry of Health .

Till now 350,907 people have been tested in the country.