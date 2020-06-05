DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 437 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

Jun 5, 2020, 09:50 pm IST

437 new cases of  coronavirus were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. In the newly detected  182  were detected among expatriate workers, and 247 were found to have been exposed to active cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 13,733. One Bahraini women aged 66  has died due to the infection taking the death toll to 22.

743 additional recoveries were also reported  in the country, taking the  total recoveries to 8,471.  62 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 11 are in a critical condition. 5,229 cases are stable out of a total of 5,240 active cases, informed the Ministry of Health .

Till now  350,907 people have been tested in the country.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close