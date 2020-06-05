Covid-19 Updates: 5 Deaths due to coronavirus reported in Oman

5 People had died in Oman due to the coronavirus infection. This has been announced by the Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Health Ministry. The death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has rised to 72 in Oman.

Also, 770 new cases of coronavirus has been reported, taking the total infection in the country to 15,086. The newly diagnosed cases include 343 Omanis and 427 foreign residents.

The country’s total recoveries from the disease have reached 3,451. There are 60 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

Oman has conducted 2,463 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.