Etihad Airways launches transit flights to 20 cities

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced that it will link 20 cities across Europe, Asia and Australia from June 10.

Etihad recently launched links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, allowing direct transfer connections to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Our home is in the sky, and we’re coming back to it. Fly via Abu Dhabi to 20 destinations across Europe, Asia and Australia. Our new transfer network starts from 10 June. Find out more at https://t.co/NkVDqGgAfi pic.twitter.com/IV73BmX4QW — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 4, 2020

Transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.