Facebook launches new tool for transfer pictures to Google Photos

Facebook’s Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally to everyone. Part of a program involving Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter established in 2018, the tool allows users to create copies of all of the photos or videos on Facebook account and transfer them to a linked Google Photos one. The idea is to let users easily transfer their data from one service to another.

“People can access this new tool in Facebook settings within Your Facebook Information, the same place where you can download your information. We have kept privacy and security as top priorities, so all data transferred will be encrypted and people will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is initiated,” the company said in a statement.

To begin transferring Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos, users will first need to go to “Your Facebook Information” in Facebook Settings. Select the ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos’ option and verify identity by entering Facebook password.