Forex Market: India rupee surges against UAE dirham and US dollar

In the forex market the local currency, Indian rupee has performed well against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar and remained firm against the UAE dirham.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee appreciated 19 paise to 75.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. It had settled at 75.57 against the US dollar on Thursday. Indian rupee is trading at 20.59 against the UAE dirham.

The positive opening of Indian share market and foreign fund inflows supported Indian rupee. The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01%n to 96.67.