Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi set to release on OTT ? ; Here’s the truth

With movies going directly to streaming platforms amid coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut too was asked about the future of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Will Thalaivi also be bypassing traditional theatrical release and head straight to OTT? Responding to the same, the actress said, “a film like ‘Thalaivi’ just can’t release on digital”.

When asked about her thoughts on the direct-to-OTT trend, Kangana told Pinkvilla, “It depends. For example, a film like ‘Thalaivi’ just can’t release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like ‘Manikarnika’ is a digital space film. But yes, films like ‘Panga’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends.”

“For ‘Thalaivi’, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore,” Kangana revealed.

On a related note, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut donated Rs 5 lakh towards the COVID-19 relief fund of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), and Rs 5 Lakh for the daily wage workers of Thalaivi.

Thalaivi was initially scheduled to release on June 26 in three languages — Tamil, Telugu and Hindi but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. The movie has been directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.