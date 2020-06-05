Kerala Elephant Death : Hyderabad man announces cash reward for those assisting in finding killer

Moved by the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad district, a man from Hyderabad has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who assists in finding the killers of the elephant.

Srinivas, a resident of Neredmet said, “I have seen the news of an elephant killed in Kerala in a very inhuman way and the act is not at all tolerated. It is not the murder of an elephant but it’s the murder of humanity.”

“I am moved after seeing the news and from my side, I have announced a reward of Rs two lakh for those who help the authorities find the killers of the elephant,” he added.

The elephant died in Palakkad district on May 27 after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers, allegedly left by some locals, and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in its mouth.