Kerala Elephant Death : One arrested in connection with death of pregnant elephant

One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district. Wilson, who works in Palakkad and is a rubber tapper, was arrested on Friday. The arrest was registered by State Forest Department.

The official confirmation of the arrest will be made only in the afternoon.

Forest officers said that he helped in stuffing the explosives in jaggery. It is reported that two more people will be arrested soon in connection with the case.