Maneka Gandhi’s website hacked by Kerala Cyber Warriors

A group named Kerala Cyber Warriors (KCW) on Monday hacked Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s People For Animals (PFA) website.

“Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of pregnant elephant for dirty politics. Since you are an environmentalist and a dumpass in geography, we are introducing ‘google map’ to your little brain”, they wrote after disrupting the website. ‘ Maneka Gandhi’s people for animals (PFA) organization website got hacked. Mission against communal hate spread’, they also wrote.