Shocking ! Woman allegedly gang-raped by husband and his friends in Kerala

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men on Thursday night at Puthukurichi under Kadinamkulam police station limits in Thiruvananthapuram.

The local police have launched a probe soon after receiving her oral complaint on Thursday night. The complainant is a resident of Puthanthoppu.

The alleged incident happenned on Thursday night around 8pm at Puthukurichi not far away from Puthanthoppu.

According to the woman, her husband took her and their one-year-old child to the beach at Puthukurichi on Thursday evening. From there, they went to her husband’s friend’s residence nearby. There, all the men started consuming liquor. Then, his friends gave her liquor forcibly, dragged her out to the bushes outside the house and gang raped her. When she regained strength, she grabbed the child and ran out of the house. While on the road, she managed to stop a car that was passing by and sought their help. The two youths in the car dropped her at her house and alert the police.