Veteran Bollywood film producer dies of COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood producer Ani Suri has passed away due to coronavirus. He was aged 77. Anil is survived by two children and wife. Anil Suri has produced films like Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer “Karmayogi” and “Raaj Tilak”.

“He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed. He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm,”said Anil’s brother, film producer Rajiv Suri.