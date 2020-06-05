Video of BJP leader thrashing government official with slipper goes viral

A video of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat thrashing a government official has gone viral on the social media. The video of Sonali Phogat thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar has ignited controversy.

In the video, Phogat can be seen hitting Sultan and saying, “How dare you abuse me?”. Sonali Phogat has claimed that he has made abusive comments about her.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections from Adampur and lost to Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi.